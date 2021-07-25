Oppenheimer Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $60.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE:RXN opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

