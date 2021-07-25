Oppenheimer Comments on Rexnord Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

