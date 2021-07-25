Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

