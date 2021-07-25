Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $109.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 36.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth about $46,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

