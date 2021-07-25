Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $98,726,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

