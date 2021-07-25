Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 0.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,099,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The AES by 164.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 529,134 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $44,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

