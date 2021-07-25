Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,613.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,455.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $952.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.