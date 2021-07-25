Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,094 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

