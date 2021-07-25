Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

OPNT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

