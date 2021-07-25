Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $42.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.