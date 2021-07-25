OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 638.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 755,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OSW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

