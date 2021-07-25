ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is well poised to benefit from improving volumes in its pipelines and fee-based commitments as production volumes gradually return to normal levels. The company’s expansion efforts are expected to cement its position in the high-production region and aid its future earnings. Moreover, ONEOK Partners’ acquisition gives it a distinct competitive edge. Also, its organic efforts are likely to enhance its operational efficiency. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility’s activities are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of bearing steep expenses to maintain necessary land use. There is also a seasonality risk involved in its businesses.”

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

OKE stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.