OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $70.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.75. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.