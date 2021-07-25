OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.03. 8,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.