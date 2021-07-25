One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The company has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

