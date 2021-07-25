One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. 5,773,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

