One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 628,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 191,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

