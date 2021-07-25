One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 341.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.