One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 19,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

