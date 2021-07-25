ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 592,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ON. raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.