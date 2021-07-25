Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,083.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 101,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.43 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.