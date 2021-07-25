ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $748,593.88 and $40.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

