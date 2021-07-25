Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 41,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,228,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,096 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

