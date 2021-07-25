NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NVE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

