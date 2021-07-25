NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

