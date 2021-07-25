Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $798.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

