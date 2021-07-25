Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Itron worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

