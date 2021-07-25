Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.