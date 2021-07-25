Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

