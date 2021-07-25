Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Appian worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $125.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -251.54 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

