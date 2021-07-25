NULS (NULS) Price Down 0.2% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00121173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00139339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.18 or 0.99924578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00874340 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

