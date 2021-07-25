NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $13.57 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.