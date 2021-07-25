NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NOV opened at $13.57 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
