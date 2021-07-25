Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZVO. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

