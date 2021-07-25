Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.15 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

