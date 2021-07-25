Northern Trust Corp Takes $2.82 Million Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 194,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

