Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,083 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

