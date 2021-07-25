Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

