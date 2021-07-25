Northern Trust Corp Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $6,927,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

