Northern Trust Corp Has $2.43 Million Position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of First Choice Bancorp worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.