NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $308.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.