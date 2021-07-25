NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

