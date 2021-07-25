NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

