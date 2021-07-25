Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 21,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

