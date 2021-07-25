NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $195.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.29. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
