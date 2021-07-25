NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $195.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.29. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

