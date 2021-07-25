Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $684.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

