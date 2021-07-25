NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

NEE traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

