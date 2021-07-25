NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.290-2.290 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.