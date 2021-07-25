Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00122726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00142547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.97 or 0.99630258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.12 or 0.00877718 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,843 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,195 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.