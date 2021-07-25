Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.