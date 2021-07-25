Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $407.92 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 407,984,454 coins and its circulating supply is 407,983,877 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

